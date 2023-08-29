Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.(Dairy Queen)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dairy Queen is celebrating its new fall menu with a special deal.

From Sept. 11-24, the restaurant chain is offering small Blizzards for 85 cents through the DQ app at participating locations.

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors: Pumpkin Pie, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Oreo Hot Cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Choco Dipped Strawberry and the all-new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter.

The fall menu Blizzards were made available on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riley County Police Department arrested 64-year-old Clark Petersen Monday morning on...
Manhattan chiropractor arrested for alleged sex crimes
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Panda is reunited with his family from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2023, after missing for more than 2...
Homeward Bound: Injured pooch found in Topeka reunited with Colorado family
Jesse Carter
Attempt to outrun law enforcement unsuccessful following South Topeka chase
A house fire at 1509 NW Logan St. has been found to be intentionally set as law enforcement...
Weekend house fire found to be intentional as suspect remains on the loose

Latest News

FILE - The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock...
3M agrees to pay $6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members
An organization in Emporia is taking matters into its own hands and attempting to identify a...
Emporia Main Street attempts to identify group of recent vandals
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a Fair-Side...
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends his 2024 presidential bid after failing to qualify for debate
Four girls between the ages of 17 and 19 were sent to the hospital after their drinks were...
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Topeka police were investigating a report of shots being fired at a man early Tuesday in...
Police investigate report of shots fired at man in west-central Topeka