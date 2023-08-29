Conference celebrates fearless, faithful, fabulous women

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An upcoming conference aims to help women rejuvenate, and leave feeling inspired and empowered.

Geri Johnson is cohosting the F3 conference. She says it’s a Christian-based event that promises to be fun and energetic. Geri bills herself as an “edutainer.” She says she aims to educate people, while also having fun and being entertaining.

Women will spend the day in fellowship, hear from speakers and enjoy entertainment. Registration includes a swag bag, full-course meal and entry into a grand prize raffle.

The conference runs 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at The Woodshed, 1901 N. Kansas Ave. Early bird tickets are $43.50 (before Sept. 12). Get tickets and information at www.f3conference.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.