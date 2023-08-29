Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of roster cuts following Tuesday’s deadline.

Notable names waived include 2022 5th-round draft pick Darian Kinnard, 2021 4th-round selection Joshua Kaindoh and 2021 5th-round draftee Cornell Powell.

Quarterback Shane Buechele also did not make the 53-man roster. Both he and fourth-string QB Chris Oladukon are candidates to return to the Chiefs’ practice squad should they clear waivers.

The Chiefs roster can be found here.

Released

  • Blanton, Kendall (TE - Missouri)
  • Bush, Deon (DB - Miami)
  • Reiter, Austin (C - South Florida)
  • Shelton, Danny (NT - Washington)

Waived

  • Bootle, Dicaprio (DB - Nebraska)
  • Boye-Doe, Ekow (DB - Kansas State)
  • Buechele, Shane (QB - Southern Methodist)
  • Bushman, Matt (TE - Brigham Young)
  • Christiansen, Cole (LB - Army)
  • Cook, Anthony (DB - Texas)
  • Ealy, Jerrion (RB - Mississippi)
  • Fryfogle, Ty (WR - Indiana)
  • Gathings, Izaiah (WR - Middle Tennessee)
  • Godrick, Chukwuebuka (T - No College)
  • Green, Juwan (WR - Albany, N.Y.)
  • Gutierrez, Sebastian (T - Minot State)
  • Hailassie, Kahlef (DB - Western Kentucky)
  • Hardy, Anderson (T - Appalachian State)
  • Hoskins, Phil (DT - Kentucky)
  • Jackson, Lamar (DB - Nebraska)
  • Jones, Truman (DE - Harvard)
  • Kaindoh, Joshua (DE - Florida State)
  • Kinnard, Darian (T - Kentucky)
  • Lowe, Duron (DB - Liberty)
  • Norman, Isaiah (DB - Marshall)
  • Oladokun, Chris (QB - South Dakota State)
  • Perine, La’Mical (RB - Florida)
  • Powell, Cornell (WR - Clemson)
  • Prince, Deneric (RB - Tulsa)
  • Scott, Ty (WR - Missouri State)
  • Taylor, Reese (DB - Purdue)
  • Williams, Chris (DT - Wagner)
  • Wise, Daniel (DE - Kansas)

Waived, Injured

  • Carvin, Jerome (G - Tennessee)
  • Fatukasi, Olakunle (LB - Rutgers)
  • Remigio, Nikko (WR - Fresno State)

Traded to Panthers

  • Smith-Marsette, Ihmir (WR - Iowa)

The Chiefs swapped conditional seventh-round draft picks with the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Smith-Marsette, who scored touchdowns in preseason matchups with the Cardinals and Browns.

Reserve/Did Not Report

  • Jones, Chris (DT - Mississippi State)

The Chiefs’ star defensive tackle has not reported to the team. Last week, he claimed via Twitter that he’d be willing to hold out until Week 8. While he’s on the Reserve/Did Not Report List his nearly $20 million in salary does not count against the Chiefs’ salary cap.

Acquired Via Trade with Raiders

  • Farrell, Neil (DT - Louisiana State)
ALSO READ: Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap

