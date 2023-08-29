Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the standout players for the Chiefs in preseason play has a new home.

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday they had traded for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in exchange for conditional 2025 seventh-round picks.

Smith-Marsette caught nine receptions for 195 yards and hauled in two touchdowns during the three preseason games with the Chiefs.

Drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2021 as a fifth-round pick in 2021, he was added to the Chiefs practice squad in October.

The trade comes as the Chiefs prepare to trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.

The crowded Chiefs wide receiving corps is expected to feature Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Rashee Rice, Justyn Ross, Skyy Moore, Richie James and Kadarius Toney.

The first game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7.

