Chase opens first branch in the Aggieville District with ribbon cutting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Chase marked the opening of its first branch in Manhattan today, bringing jobs and economic growth to the community.

The event featured Mayor Mark Hatesohl, representatives from the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas State Marching Band, and Chase representatives. Chase’s growth in Kansas is part of the firm’s expansion into all 48 contiguous states. The firm serves hundreds of thousands of consumers and local businesses in Kansas. The new branch features modern, bright designs with comfortable meeting areas and state-of-the-art banking technology, including deposit-friendly ATMs that dispense cash in multiple denominations.

Carrie Rowe, Branch Manager, said her team is excited about providing financial services to the community which includes students and military members, among others.

”It’s really great for us to have the opportunity to offer world-class products and services to the Manhattan community helping them grow their financial plans and planning for the future. We have a team of experts that’s here to help make all of our client’s dreams possible and we’re here to help with all those lines of business from investing to small business banking, and home lending,” said Rowe.

Chase also announced donations to two local nonprofit organizations. One organization helps empower Black entrepreneurs with resources to help them grow, and the second organization provides a college financial education program at Kansas State.

The branch, located at 623 N. Manhattan Ave.:

Will be open Monday to Friday from 9-5 and on Saturdays from 9-1

Includes a 24-hour walk-up ATM

May be reached at 785-473-2008

It will be staffed with personal bankers, financial and home lending advisors, and business banking relationship managers, plus a dedicated Chase Private Client team that provides premium banking services, personalized attention, and access to the expertise and investment capabilities of J.P. Morgan to help families reach their most important goals.

Chase’s services are also available through its mobile app and website, which give customers the option to open a new checking or savings account with a click of a button.

