Car sold without Manhattan woman’s permission costs her thousands

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A car sold without the Manhattan owner’s permission cost her around $3,000 and was later recovered in another city.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, law enforcement officials were called to an area of Manhattan to investigate a missing vehicle.

When officers arrived, they said a 53-year-old woman reported that a 33-year-old man she knew sold her car without her permission. The crime cost the woman about $3,000.

RCPD noted that the vehicle was recovered around 11 p.m. by the Junction City Police Department.

No arrests have been made in this case as of Tuesday and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riley County Police Department arrested 64-year-old Clark Petersen Monday morning on...
Manhattan chiropractor arrested for alleged sex crimes
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Panda is reunited with his family from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2023, after missing for more than 2...
Homeward Bound: Injured pooch found in Topeka reunited with Colorado family
Jesse Carter
Attempt to outrun law enforcement unsuccessful following South Topeka chase
A house fire at 1509 NW Logan St. has been found to be intentionally set as law enforcement...
Weekend house fire found to be intentional as suspect remains on the loose

Latest News

Crews are set to begin a project along K-16 on Aug. 30, 2023.
K-16 project to impact Jefferson Co. drivers for at least 1 month
Zac Bibler
Off-duty officers help apprehend vandal after witnessing West Topeka incident
FILE
K-State to analyze county’s energy usage in attempt to boost resiliency
A rear-end collision Tuesday morning at S.E. Howard and Croco Road sent one person to the...
Rear-end crash Tuesday morning on east edge of Topeka sends one to hospital