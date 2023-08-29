Car sold without Manhattan woman’s permission costs her thousands

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A car sold without the Manhattan owner’s permission cost her around $3,000 and was later recovered in another city.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, law enforcement officials were called to an area of Manhattan to investigate a missing vehicle.

When officers arrived, they said a 53-year-old woman reported that a 33-year-old man she knew sold her car without her permission. The crime cost the woman about $3,000.

RCPD noted that the vehicle was recovered around 11 p.m. by the Junction City Police Department.

No arrests have been made in this case as of Tuesday and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

