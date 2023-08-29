Capper Foundation receives $10,000 donation from ITC Great Plains

ITC Great Plains made the donation to the Capper Foundation.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation received a $10,000 donation from ITC Great Plains.

The Capper Foundation received the donation at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at ITC Great Plains. The Capper Foundation will use the funds to construct a wheelchair-adaptable swing.

ITC Great Plains officials said the Capper Foundation has served the Topeka area for more than 100 years with a mission of building abilities and empowering people of all ages living with disabilities.

“A wheelchair swing in our gardens will allow children and adults alike to enjoy the sensation of swinging,” said Edie Smith, Capper Foundation Vice President. “ITC Great Plains’ $10,000 grant will allow everyone to swing, aiding in inclusion, socialization and promoting a good mental health environment.”

ITC Great Plains officials indicated through their grant programs, they support organizations that make a strong, positive social impact and improve the quality of life in the communities served by the company.

“Fostering an environment that supports inclusion and diversity while enhancing mental health aligns with our interests at ITC Great Plains,” said Dusky Terry, ITC Great Plains President. “We’re pleased to support the Capper Foundation as our commitment to the communities we serve extends beyond providing reliable electric transmission service.”

Learn more about the Capper Foundation and its services on their website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riley County Police Department arrested 64-year-old Clark Petersen Monday morning on...
Manhattan chiropractor arrested for alleged sex crimes
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Panda is reunited with his family from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2023, after missing for more than 2...
Homeward Bound: Injured pooch found in Topeka reunited with Colorado family
Jesse Carter
Attempt to outrun law enforcement unsuccessful following South Topeka chase
A house fire at 1509 NW Logan St. has been found to be intentionally set as law enforcement...
Weekend house fire found to be intentional as suspect remains on the loose

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
K-16 project to impact Jefferson Co. drivers for at least 1 month
K-16 project to impact Jefferson Co. drivers for at least 1 month
Azura Credit Union opened its Wanamaker location, at 1080 SW Wanamaker Rd., up again after...
Azura Credit Union opens expanded Wanamaker branch
Kansas Nonprofit Chamber stated in a media release that after several months of facing...
Kansas Nonprofit Chamber decides to dissolve