Capper Foundation receives $10,000 donation from ITC Great Plains

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation received a $10,000 donation from ITC Great Plains.

The Capper Foundation received the donation at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at ITC Great Plains. The Capper Foundation will use the funds to construct a wheelchair-adaptable swing.

ITC Great Plains officials said the Capper Foundation has served the Topeka area for more than 100 years with a mission of building abilities and empowering people of all ages living with disabilities.

“A wheelchair swing in our gardens will allow children and adults alike to enjoy the sensation of swinging,” said Edie Smith, Capper Foundation Vice President. “ITC Great Plains’ $10,000 grant will allow everyone to swing, aiding in inclusion, socialization and promoting a good mental health environment.”

ITC Great Plains officials indicated through their grant programs, they support organizations that make a strong, positive social impact and improve the quality of life in the communities served by the company.

“Fostering an environment that supports inclusion and diversity while enhancing mental health aligns with our interests at ITC Great Plains,” said Dusky Terry, ITC Great Plains President. “We’re pleased to support the Capper Foundation as our commitment to the communities we serve extends beyond providing reliable electric transmission service.”

Learn more about the Capper Foundation and its services on their website.

