Capper Foundation clients see fewer accessibility barriers to outdoor spaces

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation improved accessibility to its garden and walking trail in recent upgrades.

The Capper Foundation strives to provide its clients with the same opportunities as anyone else.

“Inclusion is something that we all strive for,” says Edie Smith, vice president of development and marketing for the Capper Foundation. “You hear the diversity, equity, inclusion comments quite often and that is what Capper is about. To make certain that our friends with disabilities have that opportunity to do things equally that everyone else does.”

That includes equal access to its garden and walking trail for those not equipped to navigate the area as well as others.

“More recently as we’ve added the adult service program and expanded their being able to be out in the outdoors and enjoy the gardening aspect of outdoors, we wanted to do something to make it more accessible to everybody,” says Smith. “So even our folks in the day service that are in wheelchairs are able to come out and be a part of the gardening experience as well.”

Smith says people with disabilities benefit greatly from having access to outdoor spaces like this one.

“Our adults love to do gardening,” she says. “It’s very sensory oriented, and just the healthy nature of being able to have fresh produce is really very appealing to us to be able to provide that to them. But just the nurturing of the gardens is very therapeutic. And we really enjoy being able to offer that to our adults that are in our day service program here at Capper.”

Diane Hannigan is a client at the Capper Foundation. Between activities and helping with chores around the facility, she’s one busy lady.

“Oh yes, very busy at Cappers,” says Hannigan. “Cappers is one busy place around here. I got a lot of things to do at Cappers and I love Cappers and they love me.”

She looks forward to enjoying some peace and quiet in the garden.

“It’s just it’s just a good place to come and be by yourself if you want and be by yourself.” she says.

The garden and walking trail renovation project was made possible through grant funding from the Sunderland Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.