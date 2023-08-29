Capitol Fools political comedy to grace K-State’s McCain Auditorium

K-State officials said the 2023-2024 McCain Performance Series opens election season with...
K-State officials said the 2023-2024 McCain Performance Series opens election season with Capitol Fools at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 in the Kansas State University McCain Auditorium.(BROSILOW | Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capitol Fools political comedy will grace Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium in September.

Kansas State University officials said the 2023-2024 McCain Performance Series opens election season with Capitol Fools at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 in the Kansas State University McCain Auditorium.

K-State officials indicated the political satire originally performed by the Capitol Steps continues with the Capitol Fools, the new musical parody group created by the performers and co-writers of Capitol Steps. The Capitol Fools group holds up a mirror to the nation’s political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly laughs.

According to officials with K-State, audiences will continue to see cast members from previous seasons of the Capitol Steps performing all of the beloved bits, the show-ending and mind-boggling backward-talking spoonerisms, breakneck costume changes, over-the-top impressions and all-new song parodies reflecting the day’s news.

K-State officials noted tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and under get 50% off the general price of admission for this show.

For more information, K-State officials noted to email mccain@k-state.edu.

