Azura Credit Union opens expanded Wanamaker branch

Azura Credit Union opened its Wanamaker location, at 1080 SW Wanamaker Rd., up again after...
Azura Credit Union opened its Wanamaker location, at 1080 SW Wanamaker Rd., up again after major renovations to convert the building to a full-service branch.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka credit union is excited to serve customers from its newest branch.

Azura Credit Union opened its Wanamaker location, at 1080 SW Wanamaker Rd., up again after major renovations to convert the building to a full-service branch. Centered around an open-concept banking lobby, the facility now houses Azura’s Business Services, Home Loan Team, and Wealth Management Division.

“You will not see a traditional teller line,” Sheryl Dick, Azura’s Chief Retail Officer, explained. “We have different seating options available for our members. We’re really looking to meet a member where they’re at in their financial journey and just be a comfortable space where we can sit and be conversational, rather than transactional.”

Azura says it also plans to open a completely new location in Mission, Kansas. That’s set to open in 2024.

