ATV driver pronounced dead following collision with pickup

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of an ATV has been pronounced dead after he and his passenger were in a collision with a pickup.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Monroe and 5th St. in Pomona with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a Ford F-150 and Polaris ATV were involved. The driver of the pickup was uninjured. However, a female passenger from the ATV was flown via Lifestar to a nearby hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the male driver, Justin Dyer, 41, of Pomona, was taken to Advent Health in Ottawa via ambulance where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Law enforcement officials noted that the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riley County Police Department arrested 64-year-old Clark Petersen Monday morning on...
Manhattan chiropractor arrested for alleged sex crimes
FILE
Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State
Panda is reunited with his family from Colorado on Aug. 27, 2023, after missing for more than 2...
Homeward Bound: Injured pooch found in Topeka reunited with Colorado family
Jesse Carter
Attempt to outrun law enforcement unsuccessful following South Topeka chase
A house fire at 1509 NW Logan St. has been found to be intentionally set as law enforcement...
Weekend house fire found to be intentional as suspect remains on the loose

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Fire crews responded early Tuesday to Hill's Pet Nutrition near N.E. Crane and Monroe on the...
Fire crews respond early Tuesday to Hill’s Pet Nutrition on north side of downtown Topeka
Warm today, slight cool down tomorrow
Monday marked 60 years since the March on Washington and the Topeka community came together to...
Topeka church hosts March on Washington commemoration event