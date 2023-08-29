ATV driver pronounced dead following collision with pickup

POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of an ATV has been pronounced dead after he and his passenger were in a collision with a pickup.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Monroe and 5th St. in Pomona with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a Ford F-150 and Polaris ATV were involved. The driver of the pickup was uninjured. However, a female passenger from the ATV was flown via Lifestar to a nearby hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the male driver, Justin Dyer, 41, of Pomona, was taken to Advent Health in Ottawa via ambulance where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Law enforcement officials noted that the crash remains under investigation.

