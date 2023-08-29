Ashley McBryde set to astound concert-goers at Prairie Band Casino & Resort

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music singer-songwriter is set to dazzle concert-goers at Praire Band Casino & Resort in October.

Officials with Prairie Band Casino & Resort have announced that country music singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde will perform at the venue on Oct. 26.

Casino officials noted that McBryde is a Grammy, CMA and ACM winner who started out in rural biker bars. She was nominated for a Grammy for her album Girl Going Nowhere and closed 2019 with ACM New Female Artist of the Year, CMT Brekahout Artist of the Year, CMA New Artist of the Year and two nominations for Grammy Best Country Singer and Best Country Solo Performance.

Officials indicated that the Arkansas native has invited listeners to Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, a collaborative project with Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack, Aaron Raitiere and more.

McBryde also recently wrapped The Judds: The Final Tour with Wynonna and joined collaborators for two sold-out nights at Ryman Auditorium in February. She is slated to headline festivals and will join Eric Chruch on The Outsiders Revival Tour.

For more information or to get tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.