Adrian Martinez waived by Lions

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The former Kansas State quarterback will be looking for a new home.

Martinez signed as an undrafted free agent with Detroit after the NFL Draft. Martinez played 47 snaps in two preseason games. He went 9-of-18 for 76 yards.

The dual-threat earned All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades in 2022, and started in nine games for Kansas State after transferring from Nebraska.

Martinez threw for 1,261 yards and six touchdowns. He had only one interception all season. He rushed 111 times for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns.

