Weekend house fire found to be intentional as suspect remains on the loose

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning weekend house fire has been found to be intentionally set as law enforcement officials continue to search for the perpetrator.

The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to 1509 NW Logan St. with reports of a house fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they saw smoke and flames bursting from the 2-story home. The fire was so heavily involved that crews had no other choice but to fight the fire from outside. No occupants were found in the home after the fire was extinguished.

A preliminary investigation into the blaze found the fire had been intentionally set. The incident caused about $20,000 in structural damage.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the arson should report it to Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online HERE.

