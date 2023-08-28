Washburn Cheer feeling excited to start the 2023 season as Grand Champions

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn cheer is entering the school year as Grand Champions.

The team put in a lot of hard work at the 2023 UCA College Camp this summer in St. Louis, and it was all worth it.

“We got Overall Grand Champs for our performance,” said senior Zoey Blissett. “We also won a leadership award which was voted on by the other teams, so that definitely meant a lot to us.”

To get those honors, they were working on stunting, pyramids, and more from 8am-8pm every day.

“It’s something that we don’t always get, so we definitely relished in that feeling,” Blissett added.

The Ichabods were named the most improved team at this camp in 2022, and they had quite a few goals this time around.

“We wanted to better our skills, our tumbling, our baskets, and our stunting,” said senior Tyler Parkhurst. “But we also wanted to become cohesive and like, one big fully functioning team altogether and I think we accomplished that.”

The competition came from all three NCAA divisions and tons of different conferences.

“It was really cool to see all different types of teams, and even get to compete against all of them,” Parkhurst added.

Not only did they connect with other schools, they became closer as a squad.

“You’re with them for three whole days straight. You’re on a bus with them the whole ride. So you get to know your teammates on a different level outside of just practice,” said senior Carlyn Thornton.

The champs feel like they’re setting the season off with a bang.

“It kind of set a standard for us going to Nationals, because teams may not have heard of Washburn University before,” Thornton added. “But we kind of put our foot in the water.”

But before it’s time for Nationals, it’s football season. The ‘Bods want all the fans to come out and support them and the football team for the home opener on September 7th.

