Wamego’s Weston Moody named next Kansas Shrine Bowl head coach

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Red Raiders have been awfully successful in the Weston Moody era and he earns a big time honor.

Moody was named the next head coach for the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl which will be played Saturday, June 29, at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

He’s entering his sixth season as the Head Coach at Wamego High School, where he has compiled an overall record of 38-15. The Red Raiders are coming off a 12-1 season that included their first ever state championship game appearance in 2022. Coach Moody was named the 4A Coach of the Year by multiple outlets following his program’s historic 2022 season.

“I am honored to be selected as the Head Coach of the Shrine Bowl East squad,” said East Head Coach Weston Moody per a release. “I’m humbled to be able to play a small part in the efforts of the Shriners, who provide care to youth in need worldwide and highlight the best football players in the state of Kansas.  I’m grateful for this opportunity, and it would not be possible without our players, staff, Wamego community and my family.”

