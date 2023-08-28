Two seriously injured Sunday evening in crash on I-335 in Shawnee County

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women suffered serious injuries Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Shawnee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:40 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike, about 10 miles southwest of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Pontiac Torrent was northbound in the right lane of I-335 when it lost control and went off the right -- or east -- side of the road.

The vehicle then struck a delineator post and overturned.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

The driver was identified as Jesel Rodriguez Centeno, 19, of Topeka. The passenger was identified as Salinas Aguilar Belkis. The patrol’s online crash log didn’t list a city of residence for Belkis.

The patrol said both Centeno and Belkis were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.