Tractors to roll through NE Kansas countryside to benefit Angelman Syndrome Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A different kind of cruise will roll through the Kansas countryside on Labor Day.

The 15th annual Northeast Kansas Tractor Cruise will bring tractors of all varieties. Keith Olsen started the ride. He and his wife Denise visited Eye on NE Kansas with their daughter Ingrid to share why it’s so important to their family.

Keith started the ride to raise money for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. Ingrid, who will turn 19 in September, is living with the genetic disorder. It impacts the nervous system, including speech, cognitive ability, and movement. Denise says the Foundation is vital for researching into treatments and potential cures.

The family says the best part of the cruise is seeing the smiles it brings to Ingrid’s face.

The Northeast Kansas Tractor Cruise takes place Monday, Sept. 4. It leaves from Everest Middle School in Everest KS in Brown County, then travels through parts of Atchison and Doniphan counties as well.

Registration is from 8:30-10:15 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. departure time. A donation of $40 per tractor is requested to participate. For more information, contact Keith Olsen, 785-741-0208.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.