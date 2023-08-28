Towanda schools on lockdown as police search for suspect

Circle High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while the Butler County Sheriff's...
Circle High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning while the Butler County Sheriff's Office searched for a chase suspect.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWANDA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendent of the Circle Public School District, Don Potter, said Circle High School and Towanda Elementary are on lockdown as police search for a suspect in the area.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said officers are looking for someone who ran from a vehicle after a pursuit. They described him as a white man with dirty blonde hair and a goatee, approximately 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds.

Potter said staff are in contact with parents online and that he has no additional information other than the suspect is in the vicinity.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Officials in Wabaunsee Co. attempt to identify this man seen stealing from a rural property on...
$500 reward offered for information that leads to arrest of Wabaunsee Co. thief
FILE
Report: $25.3 million seized by Kansas law enforcement between 2019 and 2022
WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
FILE — KSHSAA reported that it had 42 more people sign up between Friday and Monday to referee...
KSHSAA adds referees in final push for fall sports officials
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Man wanted for child sex crimes found hiding in Lawrence

Latest News

FILE
Gov. establishes new panel to oversee public input for new psychiatric hospital
Firefighters were called to North Topeka with reports of a third fire in less than 24 hours.
Firefighters respond to reports of North Topeka house fire
Leroy Jones
One arrested after reports of weekend rape at Topeka hotel
Crews extinguish a house fire at 1415 NW Harrison Ave. in Topeka on Aug. 28, 2023.
Firefighters respond to reports of North Topeka house fire
FILE
One arrested after knife pulled during early-morning incident in Manhattan