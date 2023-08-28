Topeka pottery studio ready for customers

The Mud Room is a community pottery studio at 1047 SW Gage Blvd.
The Mud Room is a community pottery studio at 1047 SW Gage Blvd.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A ceramics studio is ready for business in Fleming Place.

The Mud Room is a community pottery studio at 1047 SW Gage Blvd. They cut the ribbon Monday afternoon.

The Mud Room offers several pottery and ceramics classes for beginners and even kids, as well as providing open studio time. Co-owner Andrew Linton said he’s heard many friends share interest in a passion he used to work on in his basement.

“I felt like I wanted to open the doors for other people to have a chance to get their hands dirty and squish around some clay,” Linton said. “There is something empowering when you take a simple lump of clay and you squish it, mold it, and spin it around on the wheel to turn it into something tangible that, when cared for correctly, will last 10,000 years. I think there’s a need for that in every community.”

You can find hours and class times online at TheMudRoom.Studio.

