Sleep in Heavenly Peace forms Topeka chapter to build beds for kids

Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold its first Topeka public build Sept.9 at the Sutherland's parking lot in North Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization new to Topeka is working to meet a need for something you might take for granted: an actual bed to sleep in, especially for kids.

Jim Peek and Luke Bryan helped start a Capital City chapter for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the group’s mission, and how the community can get involved in helping.

Jim and Luke explained that Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds wooden beds for children who don’t have a bed. They take applications through their web site, then set a community build day for volunteers to come together and build the beds. Once complete, they work with local partners to deliver the bed, mattress and bedding to the family.

The Sleep in Heavenly Peace public build will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon Saturday, Sept. 9 in the Sutherlands parking lot, 2210 NW Tyler St. in Topeka. For information about the organization or to apply for a bed, visit https://shpbeds.org.

Denise and Keith Olsen and their daughter Ingrid talk the annual NE Kansas Tractor Cruise. The...
Tractors to roll through NE Kansas countryside to benefit Angelman Syndrome Foundation
