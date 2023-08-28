Rossville High School teacher gives back to community through his artwork

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “It’s a joint effort between Delia Pride and the Jackson County Tourism Council. They came to me in about April, they were trying to find somebody to paint a mural here. They wanted to do something in the community that would bring people here.”

Garrett Larson was enlisted by the small town of Delia to create artwork that would help attract visitors.

The Rossville High School art teacher said he used his former art students as inspiration for his mural.

“There was a young man here that I taught at Rossville High School, his name is Mshewe Hale, he’s a nationally recognized singer that travels around and sings Then there’s a fancy dancer depicted up there that I taught him at Rossville, his name’s Knowee Potts.”

Larson said he wanted to showcase the unique cultures of people around the area.

“They’re all young people that are representing their tribes. They’re spreading their knowledge and continuing on their traditions and things like that of their heritage.”

By incorporating vibrant colors in his creations, Larson said his art will catch the attention of passersby.

“I think in the landscape we’re in now, there isn’t a whole lot of bright colors, and even in a lot of modern buildings, color’s kind of stripped out of the thing. So, the first thing when you’re driving down the main drag here you could blow through town and maybe not see any bright colors, so the first thing I think would grab you is the bright colors.”

He also sculpted a 15′ x 15′ Buffalo that is made of 240 pieces.

“It’s one of those things that I really enjoy because it’s gonna be there for a long time. Paint will fade unfortunately, but the steel sculpture will be there for decades.”

Larson said he hopes his artwork is enjoyed by all and elicits feelings of happiness from those who view it.

“Hopefully it invites you in to come see what it is and hopefully what they would take away from it is the joy and the movement.”

The artwork will be dedicated during the Deila Days Festival on September 10 at 12:30 p.m.

