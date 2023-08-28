Recent report finds Midwesterners among hardest working Americans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that those who live in the Midwest are among the hardest-working residents in the nation.

With the average American working more than 1,800 hours each year and having about 55% of their PTO unused, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Aug. 28, that it released its report on 2023′s Hardest-Working States in America.

To find which states work harder than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 across ten key metrics. Data sets ranged from the average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

The report ranked Kansas 9th overall with a total score of 55.22. The Sunflower State ranked 9th for direct work factors and 19th for indirect work factors. The state also ranked 12th for average workweek hours, 11th for the employment rate 6th for the share of workers with multiple jobs and 8th for annual volunteer hours per resident.

Nebraska ranked best in the region and 4th overall with a total score of 61.44. It ranked 5th for direct work factors and 7th for indirect work factors. The state also ranked 4th for the highest employment rate and tied Massachusetts for the state with the third-lowest idle youth rate. It also ranked as the state with the 5th highest annual volunteer hours per resident.

Colorado came next as it ranked 8th overall with a total score of 55.24 - barely edging out Kansas. The state ranked 10th for direct work factors and 16th for indirect work factors.

Oklahoma ranked 14th overall with a total score of 53.77. It ranked 7th for direct work factors and 46th for indirect work factors. The state was also to have the fourth highest amount of average leisure time spent per day.

Lastly, Missouri ranked 18th overall with a total score of 49.81. It ranked 21st for direct work factors and 20th for indirect work factors. The state also ranked 5th for the highest employment rate.

The report found the hardest-working states include:

North Dakota Alaska South Dakota Nebraska Wyoming

The report found the least hard-working states include:

New Mexico New York West Virginia Michigan Connecticut

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.