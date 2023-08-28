Racial discrimination case against Highland Community College reaches settlement

HIGHLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A racial discrimination case against Highland Community College that was under federal investigation has reached a settlement agreement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Monday, Aug. 28, that a settlement has been reached with Highland Community College to resolve an investigation into allegations of racial discrimination.

Court records indicate that the allegations surround Black student-athletes who lived on the Highland main campus and were discriminated against as they received unfair discipline by campus security and student housing. The students alleged they were targeted for searches and surveillance and had received harsher punishments than their white peers. The discipline resulted in unfair removal from campus housing and even expulsion.

“No college student should have their educational experience marred or disrupted by discrimination based on their race,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Community colleges are an important pathway to four-year institutions and the workforce, and federal law requires that their campuses, programs and activities be equally available to all without regard to race. The Justice Department is committed to protecting the civil rights of college students across the country to pursue a higher education in a safe, welcoming and discrimination-free environment.”

The settlement requires HCC to improve fairness and transparency surrounding discipline proceedings, strengthen policies, procedures and training for campus security, and strengthen its own policies and procedures to ensure effective responses to racial discrimination reports.

“The U.S. Department of Justice is tasked to serve as a defender of the U.S. Constitution, and the Fourteenth Amendment entitles all persons to equal protection under the law,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher for the District of Kansas. “When educational institutions are making decisions about student discipline, race and ethnicity are never relevant factors. Colleges and universities play a powerful role in shaping the development of young people, so it’s imperative that they help set the standard for creating environments where all students are treated with the same level of respect and fairness.”

Court records indicate that the investigation was opened in January 2022 under Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. HCC cooperated throughout the process and expressed a desire to make positive changes and policy revisions before the investigation ended. Under the new agreement, HCC has committed to:

Reform policies on discipline, campus security, housing and racial harassment

Revise policies and procedures for responding to students’ complaints of racial discrimination and ensure that complaints are handled by trained employees who understand their responsibilities

Ensure that the disciplinary process is fair and equitable, including by analyzing discipline data to ensure nondiscrimination

Train campus security and other staff on effective de-escalation techniques and noncoercive methods of gathering information

Survey and improve the climate and culture of HCC”s main campus and cultivate safe and welcoming spaces for Black students

Ensure students’ equitable access to HCC’s educational programs and activities regardless of race

The Justice Department noted that protecting students from harassment and other discrimination is a top priority of its Civil Rights Division. To report possible civil rights violations, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.