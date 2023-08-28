Ottawa University releases details into early-morning charter bus crash

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Details about an early-morning crash that involved a charter bus full of Ottawa University football players and coaches have been released.

Ottawa University announced on Sunday evening, Aug. 27, that the charter bus that crashed early that morning had been transporting half of its football team home from an away game.

OU noted that around 1 a.m. one of two charter buses carrying the team was involved in the incident following an away game at Southwestern College in Winfield. The bus, which carried the defensive team and coaches, experienced a mechanical failure and the driver lost all steering capabilities.

According to the University, the driver was able to bring the bus to a stop safely in the ditch on the side of I-35 near Emporia between the Burlingame and E. Sixth St. exits. While it was a scary experience, no one was injured. As of 3:10 a.m., all students and coaches safely arrived back on campus with the help of the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Throughout the entire ordeal, OU indicated that Athletic Director Arabie Conner was in touch with the owner of the bus. The charter company, Crossroads Tours, sent another bus to pick up the student-athletes and coaches. An official investigation will be held at the end of which a report on the findings will be released.

“My sincere thanks to all for working through this, and especially those who frequently cover our students with prayer for general well-being and travel mercies,” said University President Dr. Regg.

Traffic near the crash site had been restricted to a single northbound lane as southbound traffic went unimpeded. The bus has since been removed and traffic has returned to normal.

