Osage City Police search for driver of pickup seen illegally dumping trash
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Osage City are attempting to identify the driver of a pickup that was recently seen illegally dumping trash.
The Osage City Police Department says that around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, an older model work truck was seen dumping trash-related items in the City’s burn pile. The pile is dedicated to trees, limbs and grass clippings only.
Officials warned that if the behavior continues, there is a possibility the burn pile could be shot down or restricted to limited use.
If anyone knows the owner of the pickup, they should report that information to OCPD at 785-528-3131. Callers may ask to remain anonymous.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.