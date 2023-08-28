Osage City Police search for driver of pickup seen illegally dumping trash

Officials attempt to identify a driver seen illegally dumping trash in Osage City on Aug. 24,...
Officials attempt to identify a driver seen illegally dumping trash in Osage City on Aug. 24, 2023.(Osage City Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Osage City are attempting to identify the driver of a pickup that was recently seen illegally dumping trash.

The Osage City Police Department says that around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, an older model work truck was seen dumping trash-related items in the City’s burn pile. The pile is dedicated to trees, limbs and grass clippings only.

Officials warned that if the behavior continues, there is a possibility the burn pile could be shot down or restricted to limited use.

If anyone knows the owner of the pickup, they should report that information to OCPD at 785-528-3131. Callers may ask to remain anonymous.

