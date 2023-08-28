One arrested after reports of weekend rape at Topeka hotel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after police were called to a Topeka hotel over the weekend with reports of a rape.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to the Comfort Inn and Suites at 6213 SW 10th St. with reports of a rape.

When first responders arrived, they said it was alleged that Leroy A. Jones Jr., 32, of Topeka, had raped another person. As a result, Jones was found in the 500 block of SW Taylor St. later that day and was arrested. Jones was found to also be wanted on other Topeka bench warrants.

Jones was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Rape - sexual intercourse with a physically powerless victim

Aggravated criminal sodomy - with a person or animal by force

Aggravated domestic battery - unknown circumstance

Theft

Criminal restraint

Topeka bench warrants

As of Monday, Jones remains behind bars with no bond listed for his weekend crimes and a $2,840 bond listed for his bench warrants. No court appearance has been listed yet.

