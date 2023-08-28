One arrested after knife pulled during early-morning incident in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a knife was pulled on two other men in Manhattan in an early-morning incident over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a disturbance involving a knife.

When first responders arrived, they said they found two men, ages 20 and 25, who reported a man later identified as Aaron Finch, 36, of Manhattan, had pulled a knife on them.

RCPD noted that no injuries were reported and Finch was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated assault.

As of Monday, Finch remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.