One arrested after knife pulled during early-morning incident in Manhattan

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a knife was pulled on two other men in Manhattan in an early-morning incident over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a disturbance involving a knife.

When first responders arrived, they said they found two men, ages 20 and 25, who reported a man later identified as Aaron Finch, 36, of Manhattan, had pulled a knife on them.

RCPD noted that no injuries were reported and Finch was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated assault.

As of Monday, Finch remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Wabaunsee Co. attempt to identify this man seen stealing from a rural property on...
$500 reward offered for information that leads to arrest of Wabaunsee Co. thief
FILE
Report: $25.3 million seized by Kansas law enforcement between 2019 and 2022
WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
FILE — KSHSAA reported that it had 42 more people sign up between Friday and Monday to referee...
KSHSAA adds referees in final push for fall sports officials
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Man wanted for child sex crimes found hiding in Lawrence

Latest News

Firefighters were called to North Topeka with reports of a third fire in less than 24 hours.
Firefighters respond to reports of North Topeka house fire
Leroy Jones
One arrested after reports of weekend rape at Topeka hotel
Crews extinguish a house fire at 1415 NW Harrison Ave. in Topeka on Aug. 28, 2023.
Firefighters respond to reports of North Topeka house fire
Officials attempt to identify a driver seen illegally dumping trash in Osage City on Aug. 24,...
Osage City Police search for driver of pickup seen illegally dumping trash