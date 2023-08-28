Monday forecast: A much nicer week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After last week’s triple digit temperatures, the good news is that won’t happen this week. At least through Friday, triple digit temperatures do return this weekend and even if it’s not in the triple digits, it’ll be in the mid-upper 90s. Unfortunately rain won’t exist for the next 8-10 days.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the comfortable weather this work week. Even though it’ll be more seasonal, remember if you are going to be outside apply sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Extreme heat (although cooler and not as humid as last week’s heat wave) does return for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. Adjust plans accordingly to limit outdoor activities especially during the afternoon hours.



A weak disturbance will be pushing through today into tonight which is leading to differences in the models on how much cloud cover will come with it. IF there is any rain that manages to develop within the clouds, we’re talking less than 0.05″ and likely just a trace. Other than that the weather pattern for the upcoming week will be quiet and rain-free with temperatures the main concern.

Normal High: 87/Normal Low: 64 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds (including patchy fog this morning). Highs in the 80s (low 80s for those with more clouds, upper 80s for those with more sun). Winds NE/E around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds NW/N 5-15 mph.

The rest of the week will be near seasonal with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 80s and 90s. One of the long range models is indicating slightly hotter conditions for Thursday and Friday vs what the 8 day indicates so keep an eye on that.

The next possible chance for rain may come around the Wednesday September 6th time frame.

