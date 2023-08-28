Manhattan chiropractor arrested for alleged sex crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan doctor has been arrested for his connection to alleged sex crimes.

Clark Petersen, 64, of Manhattan, was arrested Monday morning in connection to sex crimes reported at his chiropractic office between 2018 and 2022 involving five female victims now between the ages of 37 and 59.

Peterson was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for 16 counts of sexual battery and one count each of rape, aggravated sexual battery, and lewd and lascivious behavior.

He is confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $300,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jessie Ehrlich at (785) 473-2397.

Riley County Police Department Victim Advocate Coordinator Melissa Mosher is available at (785) 473-2390 to assist any victims of crime with emotional support and resources.

According to RCPD authorities, no further information will be released due to the nature of these crimes.

