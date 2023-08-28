KTA launches annual survey

The KTA uses the feedback to prioritize upcoming projects and the general direction it takes.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 28, 2023
WCHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority wants to hear feedback from drivers.

The agency’s annual survey is live now. You can find it here.

“KTA has a legacy of prioritizing customer experience and we’re committed to continuing that. The feedback collected in our annual survey helps provide direction on future projects,” KTA CEO Steve Hewitt said. “That’s why we encourage all travelers to participate in our survey.”

Takers will also be entered into a drawing for $50 Amazon gift cards.

