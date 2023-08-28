KPZ Preview: Sabetha

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sabetha football is on a mission in 2023, and they’ve got all the right tools to accomplish it.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 9-3 season, where they ended things with a Sub-State loss to the eventual State Champs, Nemaha Central.

But this 2023 roster could be the one that goes all the way to the finish line.

”Unfinished business,” said senior lineman Jacob Grimm. “When you don’t quite get to your goal, which everyone’s goal is to go to the State Championship and win it, it obviously just fuels a little extra fire underneath you.”

They’re bringing back 23 seniors, most of whom have been playing on varsity for 2-3 years.

”Any team we line up against, we can beat,” said senior quarterback Marcus Bauman. “We just gotta go out there and show it. We’re not just gonna throw our jerseys on the field and be somebody, but we gotta go out there and prove that we’re better than them.”

Head coach Michael Garrett says they want to clean up the passing game a bit. But overall, they feel really great about the experience they’ve got in their back pockets this year.

“They don’t want that taste in their mouth again,” Coach Garrett said. “Seniors last year put us back on the map, where we hope we should be every year. But these guys are starting out right where we left off, and that’s exactly where you want to.”

One thing is for sure, 2022′s ending has made them that much hungrier for even more in 2023.

“This team hasn’t won any games yet,” senior lineman Joshua Grimm said. “Yeah we’re looked at good. On paper we’re good, but so far this team hasn’t done anything. So we’re ready to work, and we’re ready to prove that we’re where we need to be.”

The Blue Jays open their season at Perry Lecompton on September 1st.

