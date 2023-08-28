Keyontae Johnson creates new non-profit

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former K-State star Keyontae Johnson continues to be an inspiration to many people and now he’s taking it a step further.

According to the Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the Oklahoma City Thunder rookie is launching “The Key to my Heart,” to help save lives.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Keyontae Johnson has established "The Key to My Heart," a non-profit created to help get the resources needed to schools, organizations and communities to help save lives. Johnson collapsed in 2020 on the court, and his life was saved by an Automated… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 28, 2023

Then Keyontae responded that he’s grateful to put this together:

Blessed to have the opportunity to help save lives through The Key to My Heart 💙 https://t.co/lM82cUoyHT pic.twitter.com/rlyCUn4MvK — Keyontae (@Keyontae) August 28, 2023

Johnson collapsed on the court when with Florida in 2020. He then transferred to Kansas State in August 2022 and joined first year head coach Jerome Tang. He played in all 36 games for the ‘Cats, averaging 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and helping led K-State to a Elite Eight appearance in 2022-2023 season. Johnson was then selected by the Thunder with the 50th pick in the NBA Draft this summer.

Here are some of the awards Johnson was able to garner in his lone season in Manhattan:

Julius Erving Small Forward Award Finalist

2023 NCAA East Regional All-Tournament Team

2023 Third Team All-American (AP/NABC)

2023 Honorable Mention All-American (USBWA)

2023 Lute Olson National Player of the Year finalist

2023 NABC All-District First Team

2023 USBWA All-Region First Team

2023 All-Big 12 First Team (league coaches/AP)

Phillips 66 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year [league coaches/AP]

