Keyontae Johnson creates new non-profit

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a three-point basket against Oklahoma during...
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a three-point basket against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former K-State star Keyontae Johnson continues to be an inspiration to many people and now he’s taking it a step further.

According to the Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, the Oklahoma City Thunder rookie is launching “The Key to my Heart,” to help save lives.

Then Keyontae responded that he’s grateful to put this together:

Johnson collapsed on the court when with Florida in 2020. He then transferred to Kansas State in August 2022 and joined first year head coach Jerome Tang. He played in all 36 games for the ‘Cats, averaging 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game and helping led K-State to a Elite Eight appearance in 2022-2023 season. Johnson was then selected by the Thunder with the 50th pick in the NBA Draft this summer.

Here are some of the awards Johnson was able to garner in his lone season in Manhattan:

  • Julius Erving Small Forward Award Finalist
  • 2023 NCAA East Regional All-Tournament Team
  • 2023 Third Team All-American (AP/NABC)
  • 2023 Honorable Mention All-American (USBWA)
  • 2023 Lute Olson National Player of the Year finalist
  • 2023 NABC All-District First Team
  • 2023 USBWA All-Region First Team
  • 2023 All-Big 12 First Team (league coaches/AP)
  • Phillips 66 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year [league coaches/AP]

