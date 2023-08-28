K-State expands Land Grant Promise to include all Kansas counties, campuses

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Land Grant Promise has now expanded to include eligible students from every Kansas county to be able to attend any K-State campus.

Kansas State University announced on Monday, Aug. 28, that it has expanded eligibility for its Land Grant Promise to students in every single Kansas county after a successful pilot program for 10 counties in the fall of 2022.

K-State noted that it is committed to fulfilling its land-grant mission as it offers essential financial support to undergraduate students in Kansas who pursue a world-class education at the university.

The university indicated that its promise assures that full-time, Pell-eligible undergraduates with a total household income of less than $70,000 will get a total grant and scholarship aid package up to the equivalent cost of 15 credit hours of in-state tuition.

University officials said students are automatically evaluated for the opportunity once they are enrolled full-time for a semester and have completed the FAFSA application by the priority date of March 1. The promise has now been expanded to include all K-State locations - Manhattan, Salina, Olathe and online - to offer qualifying undergraduates who are working toward their first bachelor’s degree.

“We are committed to improving student access and success at K-State,” said Karen Goos, vice provost of enrollment management at K-State “Of the Land Grant Promise recipients this fall, more than 48% identify as first generation or first in their family to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Removing financial barriers to K-State, a university that celebrates the highest retention and graduation rates of any university in the state, provides a pathway to a bright future full of opportunity.”

K-State noted that those who do not qualify for the promise could be eligible for other need-based aid, including the Freshman Wildcat Grant or Wildcat Opportunity Grant. The university also offers micro-retention grants, completion grants and emergency assistance to help students overcome financial barriers.

For more information about scholarships or student aid at K-State, click HERE.

