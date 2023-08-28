Investigators search for arsonist after vehicle catches fire near Topeka apartments

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators are searching for the person responsible for lighting a couch on fire that set fire to a nearby vehicle in an overnight incident near a Topeka apartment complex.

The Topeka Fire Department tells 13 NEWS just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, emergency crews were called to the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Rd. with reports of an outside fire.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a couch had been set on fire and the fire quickly spread to a nearby vehicle. The separate blazes were quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported as a result.

Investigators noted that the fire was found to be intentionally set, however, no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been made available. The investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

