Investigation opened after one robbed at gunpoint at Topeka skate park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after one person was jumped and robbed at gunpoint at a Topeka skate park over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, emergency crews were called to the skate park at the Oakland Community Center, 801 NE Poplar St., with reports of a robbery.

When first responders arrived, they said they found witnesses who reported several individuals had robbed a victim at gunpoint and then attacked him with the firearm.

AMR was called to the scene, however, the victim was uncooperative. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to TPD at 785-368-8400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

