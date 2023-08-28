Improper turn signal leads to jail time for Topeka man after alcohol, drugs found

Ryan Brooks
Ryan Brooks(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop for an improper turn signal in North Topeka led to one man’s arrest after open containers of alcohol and drugs were sound inside the pickup truck.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, deputies stopped a black 1992 Chevrolet Silverado near NE Jefferson and NE Paramore St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found illegal drugs and open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. A stolen license plate was also located.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Ryan W. Brooks, 36, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Distribution of opiates - between 3.5 grams and 3.5 oz
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia into a human body
  • Transport open container of liquor
  • Possession of stolen property - value less than $1,500
  • Driving while license suspended - misdemeanor
  • Vehicle liability insurance required - unknown circumstance
  • Improper display of license plate
  • Failure to give a signal while changing lanes or turning

The Sheriff’s Office did not say if Brooks was the driver of the truck or a passenger. As of 9:50 a.m. on Monday, Brooks remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

