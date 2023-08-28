Hate crime investigation opened after home, vehicles vandalized in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a hate crime investigation after a Montgomery neighborhood was vandalized over the weekend with racial slurs and shattered windows.

“We ARE looking at the act as a hate crimes violation and will complete a thorough report with all pertinent facts for presentation to our federal partner,” police spokeswoman Maj. Saba Coleman said.

Police responded to the 4300 block of Richardson Road around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of damage to property. They found a home with a broken window, vehicles spray painted with a racial slur and a swastika painted on a home.

A vehicle was graffitied in a Montgomery neighborhood. Police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime. (Source: WSFA)

Otis Ramos and his family recently moved to the Dannelly Pines neighborhood, located off of Selma Highway. He describes it is a quiet and friendly place to call home, but he said he is devastated.

“How could somebody come that close to our house?” Ramos asked. That “somebody” spray painted vehicles and homes, even broke into a window where Ramos’ children sleep.

“My kid was in there asleep, bed is right there,” the resident explained. “He broke the window right there, so that is very dangerous.”

Ramos believes the problem started when he and his wife went to a gas station down the road to get some snacks.

“Gentleman at the store asked for some money,” Ramos recalled. “I didn’t have any cash. I pay with a card.”

That’s when he says the rejection led to an argument.

“He was saying something on the phone, ‘If she was by herself I’d do something.’ I asked him, ‘Why you are recording my wife? What’s going on?’” Ramos said.

Ramos said he believes the same man was in the area in video footage that shows an unidentified man walking the street around 4 a.m.

“Anything could have happened. He could have harmed them or got himself hurt,” said Ramos.

The homeowner said they have been able to remove the spray paint, but the action remains on their minds.

“We are aware of this incident, and we will work with the victims and community members to prosecute those responsible for this cowardly act to the fullest extent of the law,” said Mayor Steven Reed in reaction. “This is not emblematic of Montgomery, and we will move forward as we always have — together — regardless of race, religion, neighborhood and creed.”

The Danelly Pines community is calling out for justice. They want the individual who is responsible for this act to be held accountable.

