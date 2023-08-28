“Guardian of the Golden Gate Bridge” to speak at Valeo’s Unmasking Stigma event

Unmasking Stigma returns Nov. 4 following three-year hiatus during COVID. Kevin Briggs will be keynote speaker.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plans are underway for the return of an event that aims to erase the stigma of mental illness and raise money to help people who are struggling.

Aimee Copp Hasty with Valeo Behavioral Health visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their Unmasking Stigma benefit gala. The event was last held in 2019, taking a three-year absence during the COVID pandemic.

Aimee said the keynote speaker for the event will be Kevin R. Briggs. Briggs is a former California Highway Patrol officer who earned the nickname “Guardian of the Golden Gate Bridge” for his efforts saving more than 200 people who were contemplating jumping from the bridge. Briggs will share stories of his work, as well as his own struggles with mental illness.

Unmasking Stigma also will feature dinner, live and silent auctions, and honors for several mental health awareness advocates. 13′s Melissa Brunner will serve as emcee.

Unmasking Stigma will take place at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 at Townsite Ballroom, 534 S. Kansas Ave. Individual tickets went on sale Monday, Aug. 28. They are $125 and available at valeotopeka.org. Anyone interest in corporate sponsorships may email acopphasty@valeotopeka.org.

