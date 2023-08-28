Gov. establishes new panel to oversee public input for new psychiatric hospital

FILE
FILE(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A new 14-member advisory panel to ensure that public input is used in the design and construction of a new state psychiatric hospital in Sedgwick Co. has been established by the Governor.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, Aug. 28, that she has signed Executive Order 23-05 to improve state mental health care. Specifically, the order establishes the South Central Regional Psychiatric Hospital Advisory Panel which will include 14 members and is tasked with gathering public input to make recommendations about the operation, location and workforce development needs for a proposed 50-bed hospital in the area.

Gov. Kelly noted that the panel will analyze how a state hospital would fit with existing or planned services in the region as well as identify resources, gaps in service and opportunities to improve access to mental health services that already exist.

“To achieve a healthier Kansas, we must make mental health services more accessible and affordable,” Kelly said. “That’s exactly what this advisory panel will achieve by laying the groundwork for a psychiatric hospital that offers care closer to home, cuts wait times, and expands the services offered and constituents served in south-central Kansas.”

The Governor announced in May that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services awarded $25 million to Sedgwick Co. for a new regional hospital meant to address statewide shortages of health and behavioral health services, as well as the state’s increasing demand for a well-trained workforce.

$65 million granted to Kansas healthcare facilities to expand services, reach

Additionally, Kelly said $15 million in State General Funds has been earmarked by the Finance Council for the planning and initial design of a regional state psychiatric hospital. KDADS entered into an agreement in March with the county to provide funds for planning, design and other services related to the hospital’s construction.

Currently, Kelly noted that the state operates psychiatric hospitals in Osawatomie and Larned. A regional hospital in south central Kansas would address the shortage of in-patient services and allow patients to remain closer to home and family as they receive care. It will also lessen overcrowding in local jails by shortening wait times for inmates pending evaluations or treatments.

Kelly indicated that the panel will be required to provide an interim report by January 15 with a final report due on June 30.

To read the full text of the executive order, click HERE.

