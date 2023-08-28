Golf tournament raises funds for ‘Toys for Tots’ Christmas presents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christmas Day is now less than 120 days away (precisely 119). It is months away, but Lewis Toyota of Topeka is already doing its part to prepare Toys for Tots for Christmas.

Twenty-four teams teed off at the Topeka Country Club Monday morning, Aug. 28, for the “Toys for Tots Four Person Scramble” — a golf tournament aimed to raise money for the organization to purchase more Christmas presents for under-privileged kids who might not get a gift this year.

Last year, the golf tournament had 14 teams registered. More people came to help this year — 24 teams participated.

The tournament raised $6,000 last year, but Brad Lewis, the owner of Lewis Toyota of Topeka, says the goal is to reach $12,000 to $14,000 so kids have a special Christmas.

“It is about raising awareness just for toys for tots, and giving back, and raising money for a good cause,” said Lewis. “We don’t want any kids to be able to wake up on Christmas and not have anything underneath the tree, so it is about giving back, and we are blessed to be a part of this.”

Sgt. Brett Peterson, the Toys for Tots Coordinator, previously helped distribute gifts and says the families’ smiles are priceless.

“Last year in December, when we were handing out toys, just seeing the smiles on the families’ faces when we hand(ed) them the toys — that is a great feeling to me. We had a really big turnout, and I am very appreciative of all the support.”

Lewis says the distribution of presents will be held in late December.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.