Gage Park food truck festival brings community together

People gather in Gage Park.
People gather in Gage Park.
By RobyLane Kelley
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families and friends gathered in Gage Park for a food truck festival on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Festivities began at 11 a.m. at the West Lake Shelter House and Amphitheater. While exclusively featuring Topeka and Shawnee County businesses, entertainers, vendors and food trucks, the event gave attendees a place to share a Sunday afternoon.

“Rather than go home we’d rather come here and enjoy some of the music and some of the people and you meet a lot of people,” said attendee Richard Atkinson Jr..

Balloon artists, face painters, a foam pit, bouncy houses and a photo booth were available at the park. A charity basket raffle was held benefiting the boys and girls club.

