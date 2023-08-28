Four sent to hospital after drinks drugged at party near K-State

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four girls between the ages of 17 and 19 were sent to the hospital after their drinks were drugged at a party near K-State.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of College View Rd. with reports that a group of girls had been drugged.

When first responders arrived, they said they found four women, ages 17, 18 and 19, who reported another 18-year-old female had put a substance in their alcoholic beverages at a party.

RCPD noted that all four girls were taken to Ascension Via Christi for treatment after they fell ill.

Officials said the investigation into this incident remains ongoing and no arrests have yet been made. No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

