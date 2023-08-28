Firefighters respond to reports of North Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters were called to North Topeka with reports of a third fire in less than 24 hours.

Crews with the Topeka Fire Department were called to 1415 NW Harrison Ave. around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, with reports of a house fire.

When 13 NEWS crews arrived on the scene, smoke was visible from the side of the single-story home. One dog was seen being evacuated from the house.

As of 12:45 p.m., no injuries have been reported as crews remain on the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is the third fire TFD has responded to in 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.