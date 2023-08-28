Events to honor Labor Day in 2023
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As summer comes to a close many local organizations are planning ceremonies and events to honor Labor Day in 2023.
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|Thursday, Aug. 31 - Sunday Sept. 3
|Thursday - 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Friday through Sunday - 10 a.m. to 2 a.m
|ABATE of Kansas 48th Annual National Labor Day Rally
|Paradise Point, Perry Lake, Ozawkie
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|1 p.m.
|Labor Day Weekend at Crescent Moon Winery
|15930 246th St., Lawrence
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|5 to 10 p.m.
|Labor Day Weekend Pool Bash
|High Tide 21, 10772 Perry Park Dr., Perry
|Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4
|7 a.m. to noon
|Labor Day Weekend Breakfast
|American Legion Post 225, 10114 Old Town Trail, Ozawkie
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|7 p.m.
|Pamona Lake Labor Day Celebration
|4009 Marina Rd., Vassar
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|71st Annual Eskridge Labor Day Rodeo
|102 S. Maple St., Eskridge
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
|All White with a Splash of Color Labor Day Party (Tickets required)
|Rose Wood Event Venue, 3216 SW 29th St., Topeka
|Monday, Sept. 4
|7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
|Labor Your Legs 5K run
|Fleet Feet Topeka, 2130 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka
If you have a Labor Day event you would like included, please email the date, time, name and location of the event HERE.
