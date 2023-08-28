Events to honor Labor Day in 2023

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As summer comes to a close many local organizations are planning ceremonies and events to honor Labor Day in 2023.

DateTimeEventLocation
Thursday, Aug. 31 - Sunday Sept. 3Thursday - 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Friday through Sunday - 10 a.m. to 2 a.m		ABATE of Kansas 48th Annual National Labor Day RallyParadise Point, Perry Lake, Ozawkie
Saturday, Sept. 21 p.m. Labor Day Weekend at Crescent Moon Winery15930 246th St., Lawrence
Saturday, Sept. 25 to 10 p.m.Labor Day Weekend Pool BashHigh Tide 21, 10772 Perry Park Dr., Perry
Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 47 a.m. to noonLabor Day Weekend BreakfastAmerican Legion Post 225, 10114 Old Town Trail, Ozawkie
Sunday, Sept. 37 p.m.Pamona Lake Labor Day Celebration4009 Marina Rd., Vassar
Sunday, Sept. 37:30 p.m.71st Annual Eskridge Labor Day Rodeo102 S. Maple St., Eskridge
Sunday, Sept. 38:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.All White with a Splash of Color Labor Day Party (Tickets required)Rose Wood Event Venue, 3216 SW 29th St., Topeka
Monday, Sept. 47:30 to 9:30 a.m.Labor Your Legs 5K runFleet Feet Topeka, 2130 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka

If you have a Labor Day event you would like included, please email the date, time, name and location of the event HERE.

