TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As summer comes to a close many local organizations are planning ceremonies and events to honor Labor Day in 2023.

Date Time Event Location Thursday, Aug. 31 - Sunday Sept. 3 Thursday - 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Friday through Sunday - 10 a.m. to 2 a.m ABATE of Kansas 48th Annual National Labor Day Rally Paradise Point, Perry Lake, Ozawkie Saturday, Sept. 2 1 p.m. Labor Day Weekend at Crescent Moon Winery 15930 246th St., Lawrence Saturday, Sept. 2 5 to 10 p.m. Labor Day Weekend Pool Bash High Tide 21, 10772 Perry Park Dr., Perry Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4 7 a.m. to noon Labor Day Weekend Breakfast American Legion Post 225, 10114 Old Town Trail, Ozawkie Sunday, Sept. 3 7 p.m. Pamona Lake Labor Day Celebration 4009 Marina Rd., Vassar Sunday, Sept. 3 7:30 p.m. 71st Annual Eskridge Labor Day Rodeo 102 S. Maple St., Eskridge Sunday, Sept. 3 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. All White with a Splash of Color Labor Day Party (Tickets required) Rose Wood Event Venue, 3216 SW 29th St., Topeka Monday, Sept. 4 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Labor Your Legs 5K run Fleet Feet Topeka, 2130 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka

If you have a Labor Day event you would like included, please email the date, time, name and location of the event HERE.

