Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall

FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.(CNN, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A representative for Elton John says the singer is back at home and in good health after being hospitalized following a fall at home.

The legendary 76-year-old singer was in his villa outside of Nice, France, on Sunday when he fell.

At the hospital, he was given checkups, monitored overnight and then released in the morning.

In 2021, the “Rocket Man” singer pushed back his scheduled tour dates after a hard fall that injured his hip and required surgery.

At the time, he said he had been advised to have an operation as soon as possible, later saying the hip injury had left him in pain most of the time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials in Wabaunsee Co. attempt to identify this man seen stealing from a rural property on...
$500 reward offered for information that leads to arrest of Wabaunsee Co. thief
FILE
Report: $25.3 million seized by Kansas law enforcement between 2019 and 2022
WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody
FILE — KSHSAA reported that it had 42 more people sign up between Friday and Monday to referee...
KSHSAA adds referees in final push for fall sports officials
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Man wanted for child sex crimes found hiding in Lawrence

Latest News

Firefighters were called to North Topeka with reports of a third fire in less than 24 hours.
Firefighters respond to reports of North Topeka house fire
Leroy Jones
One arrested after reports of weekend rape at Topeka hotel
FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
Study of athletes’ brains who died before age 30 finds early signs of CTE
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill
FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49