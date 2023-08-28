Drivers warned pavement repair project to create closures on Topeka Blvd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been warned to plan for detours as a pavement repair project will create closures in South Topeka along Topeka Blvd.

Shawnee County officials say that at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, crews with Public Works will begin pavement repair work at the 49th and SW Topeka Blvd. intersection. The work will create closures in the area.

On Tuesday, crews noted that the west - or southbound - lane of Topeka Blvd. will close as well as the north - or westbound - lane of SW 49th St. On Wednesday, the southbound lane of Topeka Blvd. will again be closed as well as both lanes of 49th St.

During both days, officials indicated that drivers will not be able to turn onto westbound SW 49th St. from Topeka Blvd.

Crews said both roads are expected to completely reopen to traffic by 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 30. A signed detour will not be posted.

