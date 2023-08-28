Crews respond to early-morning house fire in northeast Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire early Monday in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 700 block of N.E. Winfield.

Crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The house was believed to be vacant at the time of the fire.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become.

