Attempt to outrun law enforcement unsuccessful following South Topeka chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An attempt to evade law enforcement was ultimately unsuccessful after a chase in South Topeka led to a man’s arrest in East Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, law enforcement officials were called to help the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority with a traffic stop near SW University and SW Topeka Blvd.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said the driver, later identified as Jesse D. Carter, 24, of Topeka, attempted to evade law enforcement and sped away from the scene. Multiple attempts to stop Carter were made, however, he refused.

Due to safety concerns, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies did not pursue Carter further. However, around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, officials were notified that the Topeka Police Department had Carter in custody near SE 15th and SE Adams St.

Carter was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving

Failure to stop for a red traffic control

Speeding - maximum limits

Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement - unknown severity

Driving while license suspended

Vehicle liability insurance - knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle

Operating a vehicle without a registration or with an expired tag

As of Monday, Carter remains behind bars with a $5,000 bond listed for his first three counts and no bond listed for the rest. A court appearance has not yet been set.

