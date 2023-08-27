WPD: 19-year-old woman found dead inside car trunk, suspect in custody

WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.
WPD: 19-year-old woman killed, investigation underway in northeast Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: 8/27/23 9:57 a.m. - Wichita Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson of Wichita. The final charge for the suspect, Alexander Lewis, is second-degree murder.

Update: 8/26/23 8:12pm- Wichita police have arrested Alexander Lewis for first degree murder. Officers are continuing to investigate the events leading up to the incident.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a 19-year-old woman was found dead in the trunk of a car in northeast Wichita Saturday.

WPD said officers responded to a welfare check at 7600 E. 21st around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a phone call from a North Carolina dispatcher saying a woman called 911 there and said her son in Wichita may have harmed his girlfriend.

WPD said their officers located the suspect, 22-year-old Alexander Lewis of Wichita, who gave officers the keys to a vehicle. Officers searched it and found the 19-year-old woman in the trunk.

WPD said officers took the woman out of the trunk and performed life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis was taken into custody. The Wichita Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

WPD said if you are a survivor of domestic abuse or need help, contact one of the many service providers in the Wichita area. A list of available resources can be found at https://www.wichita.gov/WPD/Investigations/Pages/DomesticViolence.aspx

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Manhattan man was pronounced deceased following a single-vehicle fatality crash in Washington...
Manhattan man pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Washington County
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Seven-year-old Mackenzie Anderson of Topeka sang the national anthem Friday night at the Big...
7-year-old sings national anthem at first-ever PRCA-affiliated Topeka Rodeo
Two area hospitals combined see over 30 Kansas residents for heat-related illnesses
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat

Latest News

Seasonally average days ahead
Seasonally average days ahead
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-27-23
Saturday’s 4th annual “Get Down in T-Town” featured all sorts of performances.
‘Get Down in T-Town’ celebrates diversity in capital city
Nemaha Central prepares for the 2023 season.
KPZ Preview: Nemaha Central
The first 500 kids received a free STEM activity kit but those went by quickly.
Aerospace Day at the Flint Hills Discovery Center offered fun space activities